May 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Toppers from Chellappan Vidya Mandir International School, Karaikudi, were felicitated for their excellent performance in the CBSE public examination.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, S Logesh (483 out of 500), A Gowrishankara Narayanan (482) and M Priyadharshan (481) had bagged the district first, second and third rank respectively.

Tenth standard students led by Thiagarajan Manickam scored 493/500, R Vishal (487), R Swathi (485), AS Rahularan (484), M Rahul (483) and Aditya Raj Singh (483) respectively and bagged the district first, second, third, fourth and fifth ranks.

School chairman C. Chellappan, correspondent C. Sathian, managing director Sangeetha Sathian and academic director M. Rajeswari greeted the toppers in the presence of their teachers and principal. Two students Gowri Shankara Narayanan and Logesh had scored centum in Chemistry and Computer Science. The school also recorded centum in pass percentage, the release added.