ADVERTISEMENT

Toppers in public exam felicitated

May 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Toppers from Chellappan Vidya Mandir International School, Karaikudi, were felicitated for their excellent performance in the CBSE public examination.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, S Logesh (483 out of 500), A Gowrishankara Narayanan (482) and M Priyadharshan (481) had bagged the district first, second and third rank respectively.

Tenth standard students led by Thiagarajan Manickam scored 493/500, R Vishal (487), R Swathi (485), AS Rahularan (484), M Rahul (483) and Aditya Raj Singh (483) respectively and bagged the district first, second, third, fourth and fifth ranks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

School chairman C. Chellappan, correspondent C. Sathian, managing director Sangeetha Sathian and academic director M. Rajeswari greeted the toppers in the presence of their teachers and principal. Two students Gowri Shankara Narayanan and Logesh had scored centum in Chemistry and Computer Science. The school also recorded centum in pass percentage, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US