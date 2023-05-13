HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toppers in public exam felicitated

May 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Toppers from Chellappan Vidya Mandir International School, Karaikudi, were felicitated for their excellent performance in the CBSE public examination.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, S Logesh (483 out of 500), A Gowrishankara Narayanan (482) and M Priyadharshan (481) had bagged the district first, second and third rank respectively.

Tenth standard students led by Thiagarajan Manickam scored 493/500, R Vishal (487), R Swathi (485), AS Rahularan (484), M Rahul (483) and Aditya Raj Singh (483) respectively and bagged the district first, second, third, fourth and fifth ranks.

School chairman C. Chellappan, correspondent C. Sathian, managing director Sangeetha Sathian and academic director M. Rajeswari greeted the toppers in the presence of their teachers and principal. Two students Gowri Shankara Narayanan and Logesh had scored centum in Chemistry and Computer Science. The school also recorded centum in pass percentage, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.