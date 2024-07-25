Top priority to drinking water supply, says new Corporation Commissioner

The new Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation N.O. Sukhaputra has promised to give top priority for better drinking water supply, motorable roads and early completion of underground drainage scheme in all areas of the urban civic body.

After assuming office here on Thursday, Mr. Sukhaputra, who had served here as Assistant Collector (Training), said he would give top priority to better drinking water supply to the residents, better roads and better sewerage system by implementing the scheme in the hitherto uncovered areas. Since the underground drainage scheme will protect the Tamirabharani river from being polluted by sewage, it will be implemented in every part of the Corporation.

The second priority is to augment the Corporation’s revenue by encouraging the residents to pay their taxes on time, said Mr. Sukhaputra, 2017-batch IAS officer from Karnataka.

After completing his training in Tirunelveli as Assistant Collector (Training), he was posted in Ramanathapuram as Sub-Collector and then Additional Collector (Development), Thanjavur, and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Tiruvallur.