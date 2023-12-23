Top 30 defaulters of property tax owe over ₹100 crore to Madurai Corporation

December 23, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Top 30 defaulters of property tax owed over ₹100 crore to Madurai Corporation and steps were being taken to recover them, said Commissioner L Madhubalan in Madurai on Saturday.

Following queries raised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) councillors in the recently held council meeting, the officials have swung into action to check on the defaulters of property tax and among other payments due to the civic body.

The officials said that there were around 300 cases pending in the courts challenging the tax structure, hike and anomalies in the revision of tax filed in the past. While only in 12 cases, the courts had granted interim stay, in the rest cases there were no such orders. Hence, the drive to recover and collect the arrears had started.

The Commissioner said that the defaulters included some hospitals, hotels, commercial buildings, educational institutions and private residences as well. After the drive, a big hospital in the city remitted the property tax arrears of Rs 86 lakh pending for long time through single payment.

Bad roads

Asked about the work-in-progress in the road laying in the city, he said that out of 600 km, roads were being laid in 356 km so far and the balance would be completed as per schedule.

As for the patch works and repairs, he admitted that there were delays in taking up the works due to continuous rain. “We are focusing on main thoroughfares and later move to the interior roads in the respective wards,” he said and added that all the road related works would be completed 100 % by March 2024.

Public can register their complaints at https://www.mducorpicts.com or with the call centre and WhatsApp number: 7871 661 787. The complaints registered would be sent to the officer concerned in the ward for necessary action. Within a time frame, the grievance should be redressed. In the event of non-compliance of the grievance, the issue would be accelerated to the higher officer for action.

Dumper bins shortage in city

The Corporation of Madurai is in the process of a major transformation. To lift large volumes of garbage from across the 100 wards in the city, new compacter vehicles have been introduced, which has many features.

The compacter vehicles could carry wastes from 18 bins at a time. Earlier, the Corporation had dumper blazers, which could lift only two dumper bins from a location and after dumping the waste in Vellakal yard, the bins were brought back to the original place.

Now, with the compacter vehicles, the bins need not be taken physically to the yard and that it can take the waste and leave the bins in the location itself, he added.

Enumeration across the wards suggested that the Corporation required at least 1,000 more dumper bins, while the contractor has so far fabricated a little over 100, the Commissioner hoped to accelerate the progress in the coming month.

Many residents in thickly populated areas like Sellur and residents associations in other parts have been staging agitations seeking swift clearance of waste as delay led to bad odour and posed threats to the eco-system.

The Corporation had digitised the waste receipts at the Vellaikal Waste yard and according to the data, they lifted 502 metric tons daily from the city.