Tooth removed from 7-year-old’s bronchus

A tooth aspirated by a seven-year-old boy from Sivaganga district was removed from the right branch of his windpipe or the bronchus by doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

Parents of the child from Ilayangudi said that on July 5, he accidentally inhaled his tooth after falling down. Since the child did not show any overt signs of pain, the parents said that they presumed the tooth was not of any major concern.

Ten days after the incident, the child developed fever and cough and was admitted to the Government Sivagangai Medical College on July 27.

A CT scan at the hospital showed the presence of the tooth inside the right branch of the windpipe. This had resulted in the collapse of the lower part of his right lung.

Immediately, the child was admitted to the paediatrics department of the Government Rajaji Hospital. Professor N. Dhinakaran, GRH, who operated on the child said that the surgery took about two hours to complete. “After the tooth was removed, the airway was cleared, allowing healing to take place,” he said.

Dean, GRH, J. Sangumani, said that it was a team effort by the ENT department and the Paediatrics department. The child was discharged on August 4 after observation.