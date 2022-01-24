Toor dal being procured at regulated markets

Following the government direction to procure toor dal at ₹63 per kg, farmers in Madurai district can sell their dried and cleaned produce at the regulated markets at Tirumangalam, Vadipatti and Usilampatti.

In a statement, Madurai District Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, said that farmers should bring copies of ‘chitta,’ ‘adangal,’ Aadhaar card, Aadhaar-linked bank passbook and register their names, or they can register while bringing the toor dal. But registration is mandatory for procurement. The toor dal will be checked for moisture content, and whether other grains got mixed, or for damaged or shrunken grains, before procurement.

After procurement, the money will be credited to the bank accounts of the farmers. Since the procurement exercise is being done from January 15 to March 15, farmers in Madurai district are advised to make use of the opportunity swiftly, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar in a press release.

For more details, farmers can contact 90251 52075 (Tirumangalam), 7010280754 (Usilampatti) and 9600802823 (Vadipatti). Details can also be had from the officials of Department of Agriculture in the respective region.