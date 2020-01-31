Too few toilets near so big a Meenakshi temple complex

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, with its architectural grandeur and historicity, can surely be projected as Madurai’s window to the world now. It attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from across the world every day.

However, lack of sufficient number of public toilets around the temple complex causes major inconvenience to the thousands of shopkeepers and devotees who throng the temple. There is a dire need to build more number of accessible, hygienic and affordable public toilets.

There are only four Corporation-owned pay-and-use public toilets on the four Chithirai streets. Each has five toilet seats, each for men and women. There are two e-toilets for each men and women on South Chithirai Street. There is a free public urinal for men near South Chithirai Street, besides a private pay-and-use facility on North Chithirai Street.

However, these are grossly inadequate. According to temple officials, on an average around 20,000 people visit the temple every day. During festival season, the number goes up to 35,000. In addition, there are around 1,000 shops on the four Chithirai streets. “Most of the shops are small and do not have toilets. So the shopkeepers and workers of these establishments depend on public toilets,” says K. Kumarasamy who works with an eatery on South Chithirai Street.

The need for more public toilets is felt during festival season, he says. “Recently, mobile toilets were deployed by the Corporation for the convenience of thousands of Ayyappa devotees who thronged the temple. But they were inadequate for such a large crowd. At one point, the tank of a mobile toilet burst and human waste flowed onto the street,” he said.

Old people, especially diabetics, are the worst affected as they have to walk long distances under a hot sun in search of a toilet, says M. Rajendran, owner of a shop on North Chithirai Street. Devotees with children also face the same problem. This has led to an increase in incidents of open defecation around the temple,” he says.

Moreover it is difficult to direct devotees from other States and countries to public toilets due to language barrier, he says.

A temple official says the pay-and-use toilets are old and dilapidated, and must be reconstructed.

High rates

According to a Corporation health official, the contractors are supposed to collect ₹2 for using urinal, ₹3 for lavatory and ₹5 for bathroom. “We have also erected boards with these rates outside the toilet complexes,” he says.

But the contractors collect higher rates, complains M. Murugan, a regular to the temple. “They collect ₹5 for using urinal, ₹10 for lavatory and ₹20 or ₹30 for the bathroom. The free urinal for men is usually unhygienic and stinky. So everyone is forced to use the pay-and-use facilities,” he says.

There are no free toilets for women. “I pay ₹5 for each visit. When I earn ₹150 as wages every day, how can I afford to spend ₹30 just for using toilets?” a woman employee of a shop in the vicinity says. “The problem is more pronounced during menstruation,” she says.

E-toilets

A more economical option is e-toilets. Users can insert a ₹1, ₹2 or ₹5 coin and use the facility. “These toilets are highly useful whenever water is available,” says S. Gnanapathiammal, a flower vendor.

Earlier, e-16 toilets were functioning around the temple. But, now the number has reduced to four. “Currently, there are no public toilets on West Chithirai Street. The e-toilets which were present earlier on West Chithirai Street were removed by the officials a few months back,” she says.

The health official says earlier eight e-toilets were functioning at the car parking area. “But due to construction work for the multi-level car parking facility, only four e-toilets are used by the workers,” he says.

C. Muruga Pandian, a shopkeeper, says that when additional toilets are built, the officials must ensure that some are differently abled-friendly. “It was disheartening to see a man carry his differently abled wife to the toilet recently. Since the facility was far away, she had no option but to defecate in the open,” he says.

The toilets must also be built at more visible and accessible spots, says the temple official.

City Health Officer (in charge) S. Senthil Kumar says that there will be more number of toilets after the construction of a multi-level car parking and Heritage Bazaar at Jhansi Rani Park.