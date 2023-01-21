Tomotherapy machine introduced at Madurai hospital

January 21, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The latest Tomotherapy machine with unique technologies – clear radiation therapy (RT) and synchrony – was inaugurated at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Gurushankar, Chairman, MMHRC, said that tomotherapy focuses on treating cancerous tumours. “This is the latest development and equipment in the radiation therapy field which aims at reducing the side effects for patients being treated for cancer,” he said.

K.S. Kirushna Kumar, senior consultant and head, Department of Radio Oncology, said that the machine assures an accuracy of almost 99% when compared to the previous versions of tomography machines.

“Healthy tissues will be kept safe from radiation as the machine helps to target the dosage in precise locations and treat tumours,” he said.

He added this aspect of the machine increases quality of life and survival chances. “Since most people would refrain from taking treatment due to the various side effects they come to know about. Further, multiple tumours in various places in the body can be treated in one sitting which was not possible before. Tumours with a maximum length of 135 cm can be treated without any breaks, which even when in lungs or liver etc can be tracked and treated in real time,” said Dr Kumar.

The doctors noted that the treatment is being covered under the Tamil Nadu CM Health Insurance Scheme. Earlier, staff of MMHRC took out a rally named ‘purple movement’ to raise the awareness of tomotherapy from Race Course Road to the hospital.

Ramesh Ardhanari, medical director and head, Department of Gastroenterology, B. Kannan, medical administrator, and others were present.