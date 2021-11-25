Co-op. societies sell tomatoes at ₹ 79 a kg

Virudhunagar

25 November 2021 21:36 IST

The district administration began sale of tomatoes through mobile outlets, run by cooperative societies, at ₹ 79 a kg on Thursday as their retail price in the open market was hovering between ₹110 and ₹ 130 a kg.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said a total of 810 kg of tomatoes had been procured from the open market for sale. More tomatoes would be procured and the sale at a nominal rate would be expanded in the coming days, he said.

The sale was taken up by Virudhunagar District Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Stores, Rajapalayam Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Stores, Rajapalayam Cooperative Society, Sivakasi Cooperative Society, Srivilliputtur Cooperative Society and Sivakasi Coronation Litho Employees’ Cooperative Stores.

Joint Registrar of Virudhunagar Regional Cooperative Societies, Senthilkumar, Cooperative Sub-Registrars, R. Ramakrishnan, Mareeswaran and K.S. Mariappan, were present.