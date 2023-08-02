ADVERTISEMENT

Tomato sale resumes at two ration shops in Thoothukudi

August 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Tomato being sold at a ration shop in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Following public anger that reflected in the media, sale of tomato through two ration shops in the town resumed on Wednesday.

 As the sale of tomato through 15 ration shops was stopped abruptly even after Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periyakaruppan had announced that the sales would continue at ₹60 a kg, it drew public ire. The anger became more intense as the fruit was sold through Farm Fresh outlets at ₹95 a kg.

On learning about the anger of the public, the Minister announced that tomato would be sold at ₹60 a kg through Farm Fresh outlets also and the announcement translated into action on Wednesday.

Besides selling tomato through the ration shops at Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the MLA’s Office in Tooveypuram at ₹60 a kg, the Farm Fresh outlets also sold the fruit at the same price.

 “We procure tomato at ₹90 a kg and sell it to the public for ₹60. We expect the price to come down in the coming days and we will continue to sell the fruit until that time,” sources in Farm Fresh outlet said.

