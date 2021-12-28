Tomato price shoots up again

DINDIGUL

At a time when the consumers were feeling a bit relieved after the prices of essential goods declined a few days ago, the sudden rise in the price of tomato had come as a rude shock here on Tuesday.

According to market sources, the tomato price per kg revolved around ₹ 82 per kg from ₹ 46 per kg. Though there were no specific reasons for the price jacking up, horticulture department officials said that poor arrivals from the farms to the market had led to the hike.

Moreover, the weather conditions were not friendly as transportation was not possible during night and early mornings due to heavy mist.

The merchants said that the price of tomato box weighing 14 kg was ₹ 650, while the same box was sold at ₹ 1,150 on Tuesday.

While the Oddanchatram market wore a deserted look in the morning as retailers and consumers hesitated to purchase tomatoes, merchants, however, said that the prices may not fall immediately. It may settle down at ₹ 50 per kg only when the arrivals were normal and steady. Today, the demand may appear low, but the cost incurred in transporting the goods from the farms to the markets had gone up manifold.

The transport agents attributed to high price of diesel and there were no labourers to get the commodities moved from the fields to the vehicles.

Under such circumstances, the retail stores were likely to sell the tomatoes around ₹ 100 per kg. However, the agriculture department officials hoped that the government may intervene and procure it and deliver through cooperative stores.