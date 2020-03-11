Tomato price crashes in wholesale market

Tomatoes arriving at Ayyalur market near Dindigul.

11 March 2020 21:09 IST

DINDIGUL

Tomatoes sold at around ₹ 30 per kg in January was available now for a paltry ₹ 5 per kg, said farmers here on Wednesday.

Explaining their plight, farmers from Kottapatti, Vellodu, Panjampatti and other hamlets surrounding the district said that very many factors had pulled the prices down.

Thanks to good rainfall during the last quarter of 2019, kudimaramathu scheme had facilitated recharge of groundwater, and the weather was very pleasant till two months ago that there was no barren land at all.

Every farmer put his land to use this season that the growth was high. Coupled with the yield, the producers felt that there may be good market, but unfortunately, the prices went crashing since the last three days.

The tale of other farmers, who had grown ladiesfinger, brinjal and other vegetables from the hamlets, too remained almost the same. There was a big difference in the price between January and March. While brinjal was available at ₹ 18 per kg, ladiesfinger was selling at ₹ 12 per kg and beetroot was priced at ₹ 10 kg.

With more and more harvest happening in the villages, the arrivals into the wholesale markets and uzhavar sandhais may see a steady rise in the next couple of days. Hence, scope for upward pricing may not be there for at least another fortnight,” R Balamurugan, a farmer from Vellodu, said.

The presence of cold storage facility should be enhanced so that perishable commodities could be preserved. Similarly, the value addition of commodities such as tomatoes should be disseminated among the farmers. There was no use in revealing data by the officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture departments, they fumed.

According to the transport operators, close to 10 metric tonnes of vegetables arrived on a single day, with tomatoes alone accounting for about 2.5 tonnes from Reddiarchatram, Alagupatti and K Pudukottai, they said.