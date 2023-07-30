HamberMenu
Toll plaza worker dies after being hit by a speeding truck

July 30, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A worker, at Mastanpatti toll plaza, identified as P Satish Kumar (37) of LKT Nagar near Sakkimangalam in Madurai district, died on the spot when a speeding truck ran over him on Sunday.

Police said that the truck, which was carrying 31 tons of rice and heading to Kerala from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, was being driven by K Balakrishnan (41) of Guntur, AP.

It was said that due to break failure, the driver lost control of the vehicle soon after it crossed the bridge near Pandikovil stretch. Attempts to stop the vehicle by crashing into a road side tree failed as there were wayside eateries. As the truck approached the toll plaza, seeing a few vehicles lined up, the driver decided to turn the truck on the opposite side of the toll plaza in a bid to avoid hitting the vehicles.

As Satish Kumar tried to stop the truck, he was hit and dragged for at least a few metres. He died on the spot. The truck then hit a passenger vehicle on the opposite side and finally came to a halt. In the incident, two passengers in the car and a woman worker in the toll plaza were also injured, police said.

Traffic was hit for at least an hour on the busy stretch.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Thirumalai Kumar, Inspector Thangamani and other officers conducted a probe. The body of the worker was sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem. Tallakulam (Traffic) Investigation team has registered a case.

