Toll in fireworks accident rises to 23

A 32-year-old man succumbed to his injuries, police said

The death toll in the Sree Mariyammal fireworks fire accident near here rose to 23, after one more worker succumbed to injuries at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Kaliappan (32) of Markkanathapuram near Sattur. The victim had been battling for his life for nearly two weeks after having sustained more than 80% burns during the fire accident reported on February 12.

Among the deceased 13 are women.