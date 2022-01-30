Toll goes up to two in Saturday’s fireworks accident near Virudhunagar

One more person who suffered 80% burns is under treatment

Death toll in Saturday’s fire accident at Bhommi Fireworks in Ammankovilpatti Pudur near here rose to two after a victim succumbed to burns on Sunday morning.

K. Gubendran, 29, of Ammankovilpatti Pudur, who was critically injured, died at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

While D. Arumugam, 58, of Sankaralingapuram was killed on the spot, the factory foreman, B. Deivendran, 33, of Viswanatham, who suffered 80% burns is under treatment at GRH.

The police said that four employees were involved in disposing of waste materials on the unit premises after all other workers had left for home, at 7.30 p.m.

The police suspect that the employees had not followed the safety measures. When the waste materials dumped in a pit in a corner of the unit, were set on fire, a ball of fire engulfed the trio following an explosion.

Another employee S. Ganesh Pandi, 23, who managed to escape from the flames sustained injury in the hip.He has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

Meanwhile, the Amathur police arrested the owner of the unit, C.Selvakumar, 38, of Viswanatham on charges of negligence, causing grievous injuries and death without intention and under the provisions of Indian Explosives Act.