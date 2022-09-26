Toll-free number, WhatsApp service introduced to clear doubts on agri-marketing, business

Farmers, traders, consumers can make use of new facilities

The Department of Agriculture has introduced a toll-free helpline number and a WhatsApp service to enable farmers and consumers to clear their doubts with regard to the activities of the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the services had been introduced as announced in the 2022-23 State budget. Farmers Producers Organisations, farmers and consumers could raise their doubts and enquire about various schemes being implemented by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business by calling the toll-free number of 1800-425-1907.

This service would be available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Similarly, farmers and traders could clear their doubts, air their grievances and submit their suggestions on the functioning of Uzhavar Santhais, Regulated Markets, FPOs, eNAM, processing units cold storage units by sending messages through WhatsApp on 72008-18155, the Collector said.