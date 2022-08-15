Toll-free number to lodge complaints on MGNREGA scheme

Special Correspondent Virudhunagar
August 15, 2022 18:29 IST

Complaints regarding Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme in Virudhunagar district can be lodged over 04562-252-910.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that various works were being taken up under the MGNREGA scheme. Each eligible family is given employment for 100 days in a year.

Grievances regarding the implementation of the scheme, problems at work sites, issues regarding wages given to workers can be lodged through the toll-free number.

