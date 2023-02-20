ADVERTISEMENT

Toll-free number to alert smuggling, hoarding of ration goods

February 20, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) has introduced a toll-free number for people to complain and alert about smuggling of ration rice.

A statement said that the public distribution system was being implemented for the benefit of poor and middle class people. The cardholders were supplied essential commodities including rice.

Stating that some people were involved in selling these items in the black market, the department has asked people who have knowledge about smuggling and hoarding of ration goods to call 1800-599-5950 and alert the Food Cell sleuths.

The control room that functions round the clock is under the direct supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, the statement said.

CONNECT WITH US