Toll for all vehicles revised at Kodaikanal toll plaza

January 31, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The Hindu Bureau

Toll at Kodaikanal Municipal toll plaza under the control of the District Toll Committee led by Collector S. Visakan has been increased with immediate effect. A statement said tourist buses would be charged ₹250, buses ₹150 and lorries and other heavy vehicles ₹100. It is ₹80 for mini lorry, tractor and van while it is ₹60 for hired mini bus or car. No fee will be charged for three and two wheelers. The Collector said the Kodaikanal Municipality can permit those vehicles under Kodaikanal taluk limits to be exempted from paying the toll. To avail the exemption, vehicle owners must submit relevant documents at the Municipality, he added.

