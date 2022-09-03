Toll fees: power to grant exemption lies only with Central Government, says HC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a Madurai-based flour mill seeking a direction to the authorities to exempt the mill and its hired vehicles from paying toll fee at the Kappalur toll plaza in Tirumangalam.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Jayakrishna flour mill. According to the petitioner, he has been running a flour mill for the past 25 years. The flour mill is located near the Kappalur toll plaza in Tirumangalam, approximately at a distance of 500 metres.

The petitioner said that they procure raw materials from North India and shift them in bags through the railway wagons. It is stored at a goods shed in Koodal Nagar. Thereafter, they are shifted to their mill/warehouse through lorries and hired vehicles.



The petitioner contended they use the service road and while using it, workers have to cross the toll plaza for a distance of just 500 metres. However, the authorities have been demanding payment of full fees.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that the only provision available for granting exemption is Rule 3 of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. As per the rules, the Central Government alone was empowered to exempt any section of National Highway constructed through a public-funded project from levy of toll fee or part thereof and subject to such conditions as may be specified in the notification.

As far as exemption of the vehicles belonging to individuals, they are governed by Rule 11. Only for those vehicles belonging to dignitaries enumerated under Rule 11, the government has granted exemption from payment of toll fee. As far as the other individuals are concerned, only discounts or passes are made available under Rule 9. Hence, the prayer of the petitioner seeking exemption from payment of toll fee for the commercial vehicles of the petitioner/mill has no legal basis whatsoever, the judge said.