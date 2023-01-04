ADVERTISEMENT

Tokens being issued for Pongal gift hampers

January 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan inspects Pongal gift hamper token issuing exercise at Gopal Nagar in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector S. Visakan inspected the exercise of issuing tokens to residents ahead of distribution of Pongal gift hampers to family ration card holders here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Collector inspected the exercise at Y.M.R. Patti and Gopal Nagar Extension within Corporation limits. District Revenue Officer V. Latha, District Supply Officer Saravanan and other officials were present.

About three lakh tokens have been issued in the past two days. The distribution which started on Tuesday will continue till January 8 while the hampers will be distributed in a staggered manner from the following day.

There are 6.79 lakh ration card holders in the district, including those living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps who are eligible to get the hamper, the release added.

As per official data, 953 ration card holders in the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps at Dindigul East, Palani, Nilakottai and Oddanchatram are eligible to receive the gift hampers.

The beneficiaries also include 3.22 Non-Priority Household (NPHH) ration card holders, 2.87 lakh Priority House Hold (PHH) ration card holders and 68,585 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AYY) ration card holders in the 10 taluks of the district.

