Token system in Registration Dept. soon: Minister

Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. addresses a meeting in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

19 June 2021 19:08 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Introducing the token system in all the 525 sub-registrar offices across Tamil Nadu for registration of documents by the public would become functional in about 10 to 15 days, said Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy here on Saturday.

He was here to preside over a review meeting and interact with trade association representatives of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts on the GST among other issues.

Ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Mano Thangaraj, MLAs, senior officials from the Commercial Taxes and Registration Departments, and Collector Vishnu were present.

Mr. Moorthy told reporters that the procedure in the Registration department had been modified.

“We hope the token system will be people-friendly. At the appointed time and date, the parties concerned can be present and complete the process. This will not only avoid crowding but also prevent middlemen in the offices," he added.

The Central government owed ₹ 15,000 crore to Tamil Nadu by way of GST. Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had raised it in a meeting convened by the Union Finance Minister recently. In view of the COVID-19, many concessions had been given by the government.

On the suppression and evasion complaints by some merchants or assessees on selling goods without proper invoice/receipt, he said that such issues would be dealt with an iron hand by the officials.

He said that instructions had been given to the authorities to issue patta books to applicants without delay. If there were no issues, the applicant will get the patta pass book the same day, Mr Moorthy said, and added that the government would step up its activities in these areas after the COVID-19 subsided.