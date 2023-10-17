ADVERTISEMENT

Token strike put off after Ministry agrees for productivity-linked bonus to port workers

October 17, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of All India Port Trade Unions has put off its plan to stage a one-day token strike on October 26 after the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways agreed to give productivity-linked bonus to port employees. The Ministry has invited the trade unions to New Delhi to discuss salary revision on November 6.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mohammed Hanif, president of the Confederation of All India Port Trade Unions, said the Union Government should give productivity-linked bonus to the workers of all the 11 major seaports across the country, adding that unresolved issues related to pension should be settled at the earliest.

The Confederation had earlier issued a notice to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, announcing a strike to be observed on October 26. It was put off after the Ministry agreed to give productivity-linked bonus to workers from 2021 to 2026, inviting the trade unions for salary hike-related discussions on November 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “If the talks to be held between the trade unions and the government do not make any headway, we’ll agitate as per the decision taken earlier by the Confederation comprising HMS, INTUC, CITU, AITUC and HMS (Workers),” said Mr. Mohammed Hanif.

 Earlier, the representatives of these trade unions and port authorities had signed an accord on holding salary hike talks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US