Token strike put off after Ministry agrees for productivity-linked bonus to port workers

October 17, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Confederation of All India Port Trade Unions has put off its plan to stage a one-day token strike on October 26 after the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways agreed to give productivity-linked bonus to port employees. The Ministry has invited the trade unions to New Delhi to discuss salary revision on November 6.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mohammed Hanif, president of the Confederation of All India Port Trade Unions, said the Union Government should give productivity-linked bonus to the workers of all the 11 major seaports across the country, adding that unresolved issues related to pension should be settled at the earliest.

The Confederation had earlier issued a notice to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, announcing a strike to be observed on October 26. It was put off after the Ministry agreed to give productivity-linked bonus to workers from 2021 to 2026, inviting the trade unions for salary hike-related discussions on November 6.

“If the talks to be held between the trade unions and the government do not make any headway, we’ll agitate as per the decision taken earlier by the Confederation comprising HMS, INTUC, CITU, AITUC and HMS (Workers),” said Mr. Mohammed Hanif.

Earlier, the representatives of these trade unions and port authorities had signed an accord on holding salary hike talks.