HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Token strike put off after Ministry agrees for productivity-linked bonus to port workers

October 17, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of All India Port Trade Unions has put off its plan to stage a one-day token strike on October 26 after the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways agreed to give productivity-linked bonus to port employees. The Ministry has invited the trade unions to New Delhi to discuss salary revision on November 6.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mohammed Hanif, president of the Confederation of All India Port Trade Unions, said the Union Government should give productivity-linked bonus to the workers of all the 11 major seaports across the country, adding that unresolved issues related to pension should be settled at the earliest.

The Confederation had earlier issued a notice to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, announcing a strike to be observed on October 26. It was put off after the Ministry agreed to give productivity-linked bonus to workers from 2021 to 2026, inviting the trade unions for salary hike-related discussions on November 6.

 “If the talks to be held between the trade unions and the government do not make any headway, we’ll agitate as per the decision taken earlier by the Confederation comprising HMS, INTUC, CITU, AITUC and HMS (Workers),” said Mr. Mohammed Hanif.

 Earlier, the representatives of these trade unions and port authorities had signed an accord on holding salary hike talks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.