ADVERTISEMENT

Token distribution for Pongal gift hampers begins in Thoothukudi district

January 07, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A long queue of ration cardholders to collect Pongal gift token in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Ahead of the distribution of Pongal gift hamper, officials attached to the District Supply Office in Thoothukudi district commenced issuance of token to the eligible cardholders on Sunday.

The officials said that out of a total of 5.35 lakh, 4.52 lakh cardholders in Thoothukudi district had been identified as eligible for the Pongal gift, which includes a kg of sugar and rice, a sugarcane and ₹ 1000. The ineligible category of cardholders are those who were IT assessees, Central/State government employees, PSU officers, sugar cardholders and those who possessed ration cards for ID purpose alone would not be qualified, officials added.

The token distribution would end on January 9 and from January 10, the gifts would be issued through the respective ration shops in the district till January 14, the officials said and added that shops would function on January 12, which is normally declared as weekly holiday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The sugarcane for the district has been ordered in bulk with Theni district and it was expected to arrive here soon and be distributed along with the sugar and rice, the officials said and added that ration shops, which were washed away in Eral, Srivaikuntam and other pockets, where it had been badly damaged, would function from a makeshift premises.

The senior officials reviewed the progress of tokens being issued and hoped to complete the process as per the schedule, the officials said.

In Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts too, the officials said that the Pongal gifts would be distributed as per the announcement made by the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US