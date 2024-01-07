Token distribution for Pongal gift hampers begins in Thoothukudi district

January 07, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Ahead of the distribution of Pongal gift hamper, officials attached to the District Supply Office in Thoothukudi district commenced issuance of token to the eligible cardholders on Sunday.

The officials said that out of a total of 5.35 lakh, 4.52 lakh cardholders in Thoothukudi district had been identified as eligible for the Pongal gift, which includes a kg of sugar and rice, a sugarcane and ₹ 1000. The ineligible category of cardholders are those who were IT assessees, Central/State government employees, PSU officers, sugar cardholders and those who possessed ration cards for ID purpose alone would not be qualified, officials added.

The token distribution would end on January 9 and from January 10, the gifts would be issued through the respective ration shops in the district till January 14, the officials said and added that shops would function on January 12, which is normally declared as weekly holiday.

The sugarcane for the district has been ordered in bulk with Theni district and it was expected to arrive here soon and be distributed along with the sugar and rice, the officials said and added that ration shops, which were washed away in Eral, Srivaikuntam and other pockets, where it had been badly damaged, would function from a makeshift premises.

The senior officials reviewed the progress of tokens being issued and hoped to complete the process as per the schedule, the officials said.

In Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts too, the officials said that the Pongal gifts would be distributed as per the announcement made by the government.