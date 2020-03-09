Toilets, bathrooms, washing facility planned at Saravana Poigai

For thousands of devotees visiting Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thirupparankundram, the trip is incomplete without taking a dip in Saravana Poigai. Despite holding religious importance, the water in the pond is severely contaminated and is unfit for bathing.

As a measure to clean and restore the pond, Madurai Corporation is building eight toilets, 28 bathrooms for men and women and a common washing facility near the pond. Virudhunagar Member of Parliament B. Manickam Tagore and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were present during the bhumi puja function held on Monday.

The facilities, being built at an estimated cost of ₹44 lakh from Mr. Manickam Tagore’s constituency development fund, will cover an area of 4,500 sq. ft.

City Engineer S. Arasu said that the project was expected to be completed in the next three months. “After the completion of the project, devotees would be restricted from taking bath in the pond. They can only sprinkle the water on themselves,” he said.

While rainwater directly fills Saravana Poigai, water from Vaigai river, which reaches Thenkal Tank and travels through a system of cascading tanks, once used to reach the pond.

A Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department official said that devotees and many residents often washed clothes in the pond, causing water pollution. “Though we have been repeatedly telling them to stop using detergents, soaps and shampoos, our efforts have only turned futile. Hence, the construction of these facilities will curb pollution completely and restore the pond,” the official said.

The City Engineer added that this project was part of the civic body’s efforts to restore waterbodies in the city.