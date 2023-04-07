Toilet wall collapses, 5 girl students suffer minor injuries

April 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KOVILPATTI

Five girl students suffered minor injuries when a small wall in the toilet collapsed before the start of the SSLC examination on Thursday.

When a few students, who had come to government-aided Raja Higher Secondary School in Ettaiyapuram, went to the toilet before the start of the examination, a 4-feet-tall wall built with hollow blocks collapsed and fell on some of them. As five girl students suffered minor injuries, the teachers were informed. Since the injuries they had were reportedly minor in nature, they allowed them to write the examination after getting medical assistance.

One of the injured complained of pain in the hand and swelling, she was taken to the nearby government hospital where she was given treatment for the internal injury. She wrote the examination following the medical assistance and was also given additional time to compensate the loss of time due to medical assistance she received.

The matter came to light only in the evening when the parents, condemning the “indifferent attitude” of the teachers in dealing with the girls injured in a wall collapse, gathered near the school and staged dharna for a while. They were pacified by the police.

Officials from the Department of Education visited the school to take precautionary measures before the next examination.