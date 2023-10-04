Toddler fatally knocked down by school van

October 04, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - USILAMPATTI

A toddler, K. Kishore, aged 18 months, was fatally knocked down by a school van even as his mother was busy receiving her daughter from the school vehicle at M. Ayyampatti under M. Kallupatti police station limits on Tuesday.

Police said that the woman, K. Shanthi, had walked out of the house to pick up her daughter, Pandiselvi, who is studying in a kindergarten in a matriculation school, in the evening. Even as she was walking towards the van, the toddler had followed her without her knowledge. While she picked her daughter from the van parked in front of her house, the toddler walked towards the street.

As he was standing in front of the van, his mother and the van driver failed to take notice of him and as the driver moved the vehicle, the boy was hit. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries he had sustained on his head and body.

M. Kallupatti police booked the driver, P. Kannan (29) of Thullukuttinayakanur.