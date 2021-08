Madurai

23 August 2021 19:34 IST

Madurai district police have seized 366 kg of banned tobacco products near Sholavandan and arrested four persons in this connection.

The police said that the contraband worth ₹2 lakh was seized and four persons, including B. Arunkumar, 37, of Mullipallam and A. Kasinathan, 30, from of Dindigul district, were arrested. Sholavandan police have registered a case.

