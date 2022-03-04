Tobacco product seized
Police seized ₹ 14.50-lakh worth banned tobacco product from a few vehicles during vehicle check on Friday.
When the police stopped a cargo auto and a car on Bypass Road during vehicle check, the police seized 1,170 Kg gutka packed in 70 bags
The police arrested A. Rayappan, 36, of Kulaiyankarisal and M. Suresh, 30 , of Aavudiayaarpuram.
Further investigations are on.
