Tobacco cessation clinic at GRH focuses on interdepartmental counselling

February 22, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The tobacco cessation clinic at Government Rajaji Hospital here has resumed full-fledged operations and interdepartmental counselling for patients.

The clinic, functioning under the Department of Respiratory Medicine, is open between 10 a.m. and noon between Tuesdays and Fridays to help patients to stop using tobacco and tobacco products. It is equipped with a counsellor and a social worker, said Dr. R. Prabhakaran, Head, Department of Respiratory Medicine.

“Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which obstructs airflow into the lungs and leads to shortness of breath and is accelerated by smoking, are among the common cases treated at the clinic,” he said.

“The cessation process will not be completely successful without being combined with counselling. We follow five As – Ask, Advise, Assess, Assist and Arrange,” said Dr Prabhakaran.

The clinic provides innervation to over 40 tobacco users.

Counsellor E. Iniyan can be seen shunting between departments, including the Department of Cardiology, Psychiatry and Vascular Surgery, since the majority of the patients’ diseases are accelerated due to smoking.

Doctors said that people often relate smoking to heart attack and lung diseases, but cases of arterial thrombosis, which is a blood clot in arteries that prevent blood flow to important organs, is a high resultant.

C.. Saravanan Robinson, Head, Department of Vascular Surgery, said that 95% of the patients treated there were smokers, especially beedi smokers, and the referrals were only increasing by the year. “The severity of the consequences even lead to amputation of their limbs and legs due to thromboangiitis obliterans in which veins and arteries of hands and legs clot. Yet, many patients find it difficult to let go of the addiction. Hence, seeking help and rehabilitation forms a major part of their healing process to handle their cravings, especially for the surgery to be successful.”

Mr. Iniyan noted that the average age of patients was above 45 and most of them were daily-wage labourers.

The clinic also operated an in-house telecom service for patients of GRH.

S. Shankar Prasath, District Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Programme Officer, said the de-addiction process of tobacco products was much more difficult when compared to alcohol. “Follow-up must be for at least a year to keep relapse at bay, but it is a challenge,” he said, adding that 200 tobacco users per year had been intervened since 2017-18.

The doctors felt that laws must be made stricter to curb the availability and usage of tobacco products since both licensed and unlicensed cigarettes were found in the market.

The drugs, which include nicotine patches and nicotine chewing gum, are funded by the National Health Mission and implemented by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

“Awareness among school students is essential to break the chain of smoking habit in society since the habit develops usually due to peer pressure. The social worker who is assigned to government schools across the district will conduct awareness programmes in phases,” said Dr. Prabhakaran.

GRH Dean A. Rathinavel said a helpline would soon be available to the public who could avail the services of the clinic as well.