To protect their livelihood, people should not vote for NDA, says Vasuki

April 08, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

People who ran away to escape from this government have nowhere to go and the only option is to fight back by voting out Narendra Modi, says the CPI(M) leader

The Hindu Bureau

Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, 08/04/2024: CPM Central Committee Member, U.Vasuki addressing the Election Campaigning in Thoothukudi on Monday. Photo: Rajesh N | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

“To ensure basic livelihood of the people living in this country, the BJP government should be thrown away in this election,” said U. Vasuki, Central Committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). 

Campaigning for Thoothukudi DMK candidate Kanimozhi here on Monday, Ms. Vasuki, said: “People who ran away to escape from this government have nowhere to go. The only option is to fight back by voting out Narendra Modi.” 

Mr. Modi said that in the last 10 years what he was gave was only a teaser and if came to power again, he would give a feast, but he did not realise what he gave was not a feast but garbage, she added.  

“To protect democracy, freedom of speech, education, farmers and secularism, people should vote for the candidates of the I.N.D.I.A pact,” said Ms. Vasuki. 

