To ‘Make in India’ a success, take technology to common man, says scientist

By taking technology to the common man, the objective of ‘Make in India’ programme will become a real success, said scientist J. Daniel Chellappa here on Thursday.

Speaking at the Atal Tinkering Science Expo -2024 organised to mark the Children’s Day at Sri Kanna Matriculation School at Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district, he appealed to the students to think big and dream big. Quoting late President APJ Abdul Kalam, he urged the students to give their best, which would benefit the common man in the society.

As many as 400 students from various schools in the district had exhibited their models including ones on the recent moon and solar missions, water harvesting, robots and among others. Many students revealed their imaginative side and their scientific bent of mind as they showcased a variety of models.

A plus one student Vineethkumar, had exhibited a ‘sugar’ rocket using pottasium nitrate and glucose as fuel, which was appreciated by Dr Chellappa and other visitors.

To a query from students on alternatives to fuel energy, he said that studies were being undertaken at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to focus more on generating electricity from soil, which would make other countries follow India as dreamt by the late President Kalam who had wished the country to become a superpower.

District Education Officer Ravi and TN Science Forum Navaneethakrishnan and Durai Pandian went around the expo and appreciated the students. School chairman Gandhi Rasu presided and Principal Leema Shalin welcomed the gathering.