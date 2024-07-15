To become a civil servant may be easy, but staying honest and true to the position is hard, says Sagayam

ADVERTISEMENT

To become a bureaucrat may be an easy task, but staying true and sincere to the job and the position would be challenging and demanding, according to former IAS officer U. Sagayam.

He was speaking at an UPSC awareness programme organised by Nermai IAS Academy at Madurai Kamaraj University here on Monday.

Recollecting his tenure as Collector in Namakkal and Madurai, he said the prize which he earned for being sincere and honest in those positions was immediate transfers to toothless departments. Though he took up issues for the welfare of the people, political power and corrupt officials could not withstand the changes that ensued.

“While I was in Namakkal district, based on a government norm, I insisted that the Village Administrative Officers (VAO) reside in the villages where they were posted. But opposing this, VAOs from all districts gathered at Namakkal and raised abuses against me. Even as their directing official and the head of the district, my hands were tied owing to their strong connection with politicians,” Mr. Sagayam said.

In Madurai, when he inspected the granite quarries located in Melur region based on a petition he received from a villager, he learnt that there were serious irregularities in quarrying activities causing huge loss to the government exchequer. “For digging deep into the matter, I was once again thrown away from the position,” he said.

Even after the Supreme Court appointed him as a special officer to probe into the matter, he said he was prevented by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officials from performing his duties. “When the total loss in illegal quarrying surfaced as more than ₹1 lakh crore in the investigation, I was lured with ₹200 crores for not submitting the report.”

Insisting that such instances were bound to happen in the service of a bureaucrat, holding up the will in not losing the grit of the position is where a civil servant wins, he said.

Further, he advised young aspirants to not lose confidence if they failed once, as many officers from uncomfortable life situations, like him had proved that will and determination would one day make them clear the examination.

S. Saira Banu, Assistant Professor, Fatima College, spoke about the importance of learning English as a language. “Though basic English is enough to survive, the global language should be mastered to excel in whatever field you choose,” she said.

