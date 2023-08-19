August 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Desilting of the 7.50 km-long Puckle Channel between Third Mile and Terespuram ahead of northeast monsoon, which usually commences in October every year, started here on Saturday to avert flooding of nearby residential areas.

The Puckle Channel, traversing the town from west to east from Third Mile to Terespuram, drains the liquid waste getting generated in the town into the sea. Without understanding its importance, the public continue to dump solid waste into this channel even though the Corporation has deployed vehicles to collect degradable and non-degradable waste separately from the residents at their doorsteps.

When good number of residential areas of this low-lying port town suffered a lot due to flooding during northeast monsoon in the past, the Corporation’s efforts to drain stagnant rainwater failed miserably due to the Puckle Channel being badly clogged by non-degradable solid wastes, mostly plastic waste. The proliferation of water hyacinth in the channel has made things worse.

Hence, the Corporation has begun desilting this channel.

“We’ve planned to complete this exercise before September-end. We can see tonnes of plastic waste dumped in the Puckle Channel even though we are regularly collecting the non-degradable waste separately at the doorsteps of every resident. So we appeal to the residents to cooperate with the Corporation to ensure free flow of sewage in the channel so that the stagnant rainwater during the monsoon can easily be drained into the channel to keep the residential areas clean,” said Mayor Jegan Periyasamy who inspected the work along with Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar on Saturday.