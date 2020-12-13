TNUSRB examination held in districts

TIRUNELVELI

13 December 2020 20:19 IST

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) conducted written examinations for the post of Grade II personnel in police, fire and rescue services and prison departments on Sunday.

In Tirunelveli district, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan inspected an examination centre in Palayamkottai and told reporters that adequate security was provided at all centres.

According to officials, 20,680 candidates had applied, and 18,512, including 15,015 men and 3,497 women, appeared for the exams. A total of 2,168 students were absent.

In Tenkasi district, 13,831 men and 1,716 women totalling 15,547 had applied. On Sunday, 14,242 appeared (995 men and 310 women were absent).

Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh said 1,000 policemen, including nine DSPs, 16 Inspectors and Home Guards, AR and Special Police, were deployed for bandobust. Cameras were installed at all centres. The Indian Red Cross Society tested the candidates. Ambulance vans were stationed at Tenkasi, Alangulam, Puliangudi, Sankarankoil.

A total of 14,465 candidates, including 11,816 men and 2,649 women, appeared for the examination in Thoothukudi.

DIG of Police (Railways) M.V. Jeya Gowri, Superintendent of Police Jayakumar supervised the examination centres. Elaborate security arrangements were in place at all centres in the district. The TNSTC had arranged special service buses on some stretches. Thermal scanners and sanitisers were used at the centres.Candidates were subjected to temperature checks before entering the halls. In some centres, policemen provided face masks to candidates.

In Kanniyakumari district, out of 17,937 candidates, including 15,800 men and 2,137 women, a total of 1,980 did not turn up. Officials said the exams were held at 11 locations and 15,957 candidates appeared.