TNUEF demands arrest of principal, teachers for abuse of two Dalit girls

March 01, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) staged a protest in front of the office of the Chief Educational Officer here on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of teachers who allegedly hurled casteist slurs on two teenage Scheduled Caste girls at a government-aided school in Chinnalapatti.

Two girls studying at the school on Sempatti Road in Chinnalapatti reportedly consumed toilet cleaner after their teacher abused them by their caste name on February 15.

“The girls said they were not allowed to be seated along with their classmates in the bus to school. The issue was not solved even when they raised it with the school principal and teachers. Moreover, the teachers hurled casteist slurs on them. Unable to bear the constant victimisation and humiliation, the girls took the extreme step of consuming the toilet cleaner,” said T. Chellakannu, State president, TNUEF.

The demonstrators pressed for the immediate arrest of six persons, including the teachers and the principal, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015. Otherwise, they said, they would submit petitions to the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

They said the TNUEF would conduct a field survey and a study of schools and colleges across the State looking for similar atrocities against SC/ST children. It would help in getting justice and compensation for them from the State, they added.

They also demanded the State to pay compensation to the victims and to protect them. TNUEF district secretary K.T. Kalaiselvan and district treasurer R. Vanaja were present.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)