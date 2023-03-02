TNUEF demands arrest of BJP functionary

March 02, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - PALANI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) on Thursday staged a protest in Palani demanding the arrest of BJP State vice-president Narayanan Thirupathi, who threatened a person for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Thirupathi had taken offence and threatened an elderly passenger who criticised the Modi-led Union government while traveling on the Chennai Central — Coimbatore Shatabdi Express on February 22. The protest was led by TNUEF district vice president K. Arulselvan.

TNUEF State general secretary K. Samuel Raj, who was a co-passenger, had condemned Mr. Thirupathi’s behaviour and an argument had broken out.

Raising slogans against the police personnel, they alleged that police acted in favour of the BJP functionary and tried to force Mr. Raj to deboard the train. They demanded the BJP functionary’s arrest in support of “innocent citizens.”

District secretary K.T. Kalaiselvan, district treasurer R. Vanaja and others were present.