TNUEF demands arrest of BJP functionary

February 28, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding the arrest of BJP State vice-president Narayanan Thirupathi for threatening a person who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest was led by J. Narasimman, TNUEF Madurai urban treasurer. TNUEF urban district secretary M. Balasubramanian said an elderly person who was travelling on Chennai Central — Coimbatore Shatabdi Express on February 22 expressed his disappointment with the Modi-led Union government.

“Taking offence, Mr. Thirupathi, who was a co-passenger, demanded that the person withdraw his statement and threatened him if he did not do so. TNUEF State general secretary K. Samuel Raj, who was also on board the train, raised objection to Mr. Thirupathi’s choice of words and demeanor,” he said.

Railway Police intervened and they allegedly forced Mr. Raj to alight from the train upon the complaint of Mr. Thirupathi, but he refused, he added.

The protesters also said Mr. Thirupathi, however, tweaked the development in his social media post.

Stating that such incidents involving BJP functionaries were increasing, they also demanded action against the Railway Police who acted in favour of the BJP functionary.

CPI (M) district committee secretary M. Ganesan and TNEUF State president T. Chellakannu were present.