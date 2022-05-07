TNTJ functionary gets bail with precondition to issue public apology 

The world must know that the petitioner regrets his mischief, says court

The world must know that the petitioner regrets his mischief, says court

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionary Rahamatullah, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for threatening the Karnataka High Court judges who delivered the verdict in the Hijab case, with a precondition to issue a public apology.

On March 17, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath convened a meeting near Goripalayam dargah in Madurai to protest against Karnataka High Court’s judgment in the Hijab case. The petitioner, Rahamathullah, who was the key speaker at the protest, made a reference about the death of an Additional District Judge in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

The petitioner was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 20. Subsequently he was lodged in Madurai Central Prison. He sought bail by admitting his guilt and offering an unconditional apology. He submitted that he would publish the public apology in newspapers.

Justice M.S. Ramesh observed that the speech made by the petitioner had reached the entire country as well as abroad. “Now that the petitioner has admitted his guilt and has expressed his regret and tenders his apology, I intend to consider his apology, not for the sake of granting bail to him alone, but to make the world know that the petitioner regrets his mischief”, the judge said.

Further, the judge observed, “What has been done requires to be undone. When the speech was made public, the apology also deserves to be made public”.

If the admission of guilt and the apology tendered by the petitioner is made public by him, the intensity of the situation created by him could be alleviated, the judge said.

The court ordered that the petitioner be granted bail subject to preconditions that he would publish the public apology in the manner as directed by the court in a Tamil and an English daily along with his photograph and upload the same on social media platforms.

The court directed the police to ensure that the publication given by the petitioner is in the manner as directed by the court. A copy of the publication should be produced before the Judicial Magistrate II, Madurai. He was directed to remain in Madurai and report before the Madurai police daily till further orders.

Further, the court directed the petitioner not to participate or address any public meetings till the completion of the investigation and filing of the final report. He was directed not to leave Madurai and surrender his passport before the Judicial Magistrate II, Madurai.