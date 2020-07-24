TNSTC workers want salary without deductions

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) workers affiliated to various unions staged demonstrations in front of 16 bus depots across the city on Friday demanding implementation of the Government Order for paying salaries to employees.

A. Kanaga Sundar, general secretary, Centre for Indian Trade Unions, said since the GO was not implemented many workers faced deductions in their salaries. The GO should be implemented while disbursing salaries at least from July.

They complained that despite bus services being suspended since June 23 in the district, technical staff were asked to report for work daily. They demanded that a special incentive be paid to all employees who worked during the lockdown. They urged the government to pay ₹50 lakh to those who had died due to COVID-19.

“Once bus services resume, the authorities must ensure that safety precautions are followed. Despite government’s directive, commuters were not following physical distancing and use of mask. In many buses, more number of passengers boarded thus violating the order. Sufficient sanitisers must be provided to the crew,” he added.