TNSTC workers stage protest in Dindigul

March 01, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Labour Legal Rights Trade Union staging a demonstration in front of the TNSTC Main Branch in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of the Labour Legal Rights Trade Union staged a protest here on Wednesday, pressing for a 10-point charter of demands.

The protesters demanded an end to the practice of TNSTC officials “taking revenge” on labour unions representatives who raised demands. They also demanded that existing vacancies should be filled and adequate vehicle spare parts should be provided for replacement.

They alleged that bus drivers attached to Theni Division were forced to take alternative routes so as to avoid free bus service facility announced for women and ask them to pay ticket fare.

Raising slogans demanding provision of monetary retirement benefits on the day of retirement, they said retirement benefits to the many left-out workers should be given immediately.

