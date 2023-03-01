HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC workers stage protest in Dindigul

March 01, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Labour Legal Rights Trade Union staging a demonstration in front of the TNSTC Main Branch in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Members of Labour Legal Rights Trade Union staging a demonstration in front of the TNSTC Main Branch in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of the Labour Legal Rights Trade Union staged a protest here on Wednesday, pressing for a 10-point charter of demands.

The protesters demanded an end to the practice of TNSTC officials “taking revenge” on labour unions representatives who raised demands. They also demanded that existing vacancies should be filled and adequate vehicle spare parts should be provided for replacement.

They alleged that bus drivers attached to Theni Division were forced to take alternative routes so as to avoid free bus service facility announced for women and ask them to pay ticket fare.

Raising slogans demanding provision of monetary retirement benefits on the day of retirement, they said retirement benefits to the many left-out workers should be given immediately.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.