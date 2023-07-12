TNSTC workers go on flash strike in Ramanathapuram

July 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

A section of TNSTC crew members went on a flash strike at the town bus depot here on Wednesday morning protesting against alleged attack on a bus driver under Devipattinam police station limits on Tuesday night.

Over 50 buses that were to start from 4 a.m. were detained at the depot till 6.20 a.m. as the drivers and conductors squatted seeking the arrest of those who had attacked the driver, Murugesan, at Puduvalasai bus stop. The driver has been admitted to the hospital.

Murugesan said that when the town bus left Ramanathapuram to Azhagankulam in the afternoon, he noticed two persons dangling on the footboard.

“I left them since there was some crowd in the bus. But, even after most of the passengers had got down, the duo were indulging in footboard travel,” the driver said.

While one of them was sitting on the footboard, the other repeatedly ran behind the bus at every bus stop and jumped into the running bus.

When they refused to get into the bus, the driver switched off the engine and said that he would move the bus only if they got into the bus. As the fellow passengers shouted at the youth, they got into the bus.

Later, in the night, the bus left Ramanathapuram bus stand for the last trip to Azhangkulam. When the bus as usual stopped at Puthuvalasai bus stop, a few youth assaulted the driver.

The crew member complained that even a couple of days back another driver was assaulted at Raghunathapuram.

After the police pacified the agitating employees with the promise of arresting the accused, the workers gave up their protest.