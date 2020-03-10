TNSTC workers begin protest

10 March 2020 20:33 IST

TNSTC employees, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) - State Transport, on Tuesday began a “waiting” protest outside the TNSTC office here on Madurai Road.

The protest was led by president of regional transport A. Sundararajan.

State president M. Vellaidurai said the State government had agreed to make budgetary allocation for the State Transport Corporations to meet the difference between the corporations’s income and expenditure in 2017. However, the government has not kept its promise in the last three years. Corporations have not paid various dues to employees’ account towards provident fund, gratuity and insurance. Besides, those how have retired between April 2019 and till date have not been given any of their retirement benefits like PF, gratuity, commutation and leave salary.

Services of reserve workers, who are paid daily wages and who have been working for the last four years, have not been regularised. “While their services should be confirmed if they work for a minimum of 240 days, services of these around 3000 workers have not been regularised even after they had worked for 1,200 days,” he said.

Bus operations in Virudhunagar district was partially hit as around 500 employees did not turn up for duty. “We are going to continue the protest till the government invited us for talks,” he said.