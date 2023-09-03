TNSTC told to consider representation made to operate buses from Nagalapuram

September 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed TNSTC to consider a representation made by a petitioner from Nagalapuram who sought the operation of TNSTC buses from Nagalapuram to 22 villages in Thoothukudi district, to cater to the needs of the people.

The court was hearing the petition filed by ‘Nagalapuram Vattara Education and Welfare Association’ represented by its secretary P. Krishna Paramathma.

The petitioner said that in Nagalapuram and nearby areas, there were many government schools and colleges. The TNSTC bus services were inadequate, taking into account the needs of the people, particularly students. Private colleges had their own transport facilities. The TNSTC should take into consideration the number of passengers using public transport, feasibility of the routes and operate the buses.

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities with regard to the bus routes.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice C. Kumarappan directed TNSTC to consider the representation made by the petitioner to the authorities. The Transport Corporation shall also consider the feasibility and the number of passengers and take a decision with regard to the demand made by the petitioner-association. The decision shall be taken by the authorities within three months, the court said and disposed of the petition.

