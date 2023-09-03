HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC told to consider representation made to operate buses from Nagalapuram

September 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed TNSTC to consider a representation made by a petitioner from Nagalapuram who sought the operation of TNSTC buses from Nagalapuram to 22 villages in Thoothukudi district, to cater to the needs of the people.

The court was hearing the petition filed by ‘Nagalapuram Vattara Education and Welfare Association’ represented by its secretary P. Krishna Paramathma.

The petitioner said that in Nagalapuram and nearby areas, there were many government schools and colleges. The TNSTC bus services were inadequate, taking into account the needs of the people, particularly students. Private colleges had their own transport facilities. The TNSTC should take into consideration the number of passengers using public transport, feasibility of the routes and operate the buses.

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities with regard to the bus routes.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice C. Kumarappan directed TNSTC to consider the representation made by the petitioner to the authorities. The Transport Corporation shall also consider the feasibility and the number of passengers and take a decision with regard to the demand made by the petitioner-association. The decision shall be taken by the authorities within three months, the court said and disposed of the petition.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.