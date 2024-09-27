ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC to operate special buses to meet rush

Published - September 27, 2024 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

To meet the weekend rush (September 27 and 28) and October 2, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will ply special buses on the Chennai - Madurai -Chennai sector.  

A TNSTC press note said that considering weekend, quarterly examination holidays and Gandhi Jayanthi, from September 27 to 28, 120 additional buses would be operated from Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai to Madurai, and additional 75 buses to Tiruchi, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and other places.  

For ‘Mahalaya Amavasai,’ additional buses would be operated to Rameswaram, Tiruchendur and other places.  

For those returning to Chennai, TNSTC Madurai branch would operate 150 buses from Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar to Chennai Kelambakkam. Hundred more buses would be operated to places other than Chennai.  

Passengers can make reservation for Kodaikanal, Kollam, Munnar, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Erode, Salem, Nagercoil, Tiruchendur, Neyveli, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Mannargudi, Cuddalore and Nagore on https://www.tnstc.in/home.html, the release said

