GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSTC to operate special buses to meet rush

Published - September 27, 2024 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

To meet the weekend rush (September 27 and 28) and October 2, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will ply special buses on the Chennai - Madurai -Chennai sector.  

A TNSTC press note said that considering weekend, quarterly examination holidays and Gandhi Jayanthi, from September 27 to 28, 120 additional buses would be operated from Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai to Madurai, and additional 75 buses to Tiruchi, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and other places.  

For ‘Mahalaya Amavasai,’ additional buses would be operated to Rameswaram, Tiruchendur and other places.  

For those returning to Chennai, TNSTC Madurai branch would operate 150 buses from Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar to Chennai Kelambakkam. Hundred more buses would be operated to places other than Chennai.  

Passengers can make reservation for Kodaikanal, Kollam, Munnar, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Erode, Salem, Nagercoil, Tiruchendur, Neyveli, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Mannargudi, Cuddalore and Nagore on https://www.tnstc.in/home.html, the release said

Published - September 27, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.